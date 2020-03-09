Joanne Maduro cu ta un begeleidster di Imeldahof Aruba a informa cu diaranson 11 Maart lo bay tin su di cinco zumba thon, y esaki lo keda teni na e plenchi di Volleyball na ImeldaHof mes. E meta ta pa recauda fondo pa sigui traha cu e muchanan, e costo lo ta solamente 10 florin pa ticket y por yama 5937814 pa ticket of por pasa na oficina di 8or pa 4or atardi. Pa 6:30 atardi esaki ta cuminsa y porta habri for di 6 or y ta na tempo pa haya e miho spot. E muchanan tambe lo t’ey pa baila cu tur e hendenan. Lo bay tin diferente instructor e atardi aki cu lo acompaña tur cu ta presente. Lo tin un persona di afo tambe lo bin duna zumba e dia aki cu lo haci e zumbathon aki uno special. Ta danki na Michael Goldstein cu a bin cu e idea pa Zumba y asina recauda fondo, y esaki ta nos di 5 biaha.
ZumbaThon na Imeldahof 11 Maart solamente 10 florin