Ta buscando persona pa: Brinda suporte administrativo na gerentenan di proyecto, ingenieronan, architectonan y propietarionan/doño pa sigura prijs/costo di proyecto, schedule, documenta control y calidad standard ta keda logra

Overview: Provide administrative support to Project Managers, Engineers, Architects, and Owners to ensure project cost, schedule, document control and quality standards are met.

Responsibilities

· Oversee setup and maintenance of project files including but not limited to generating project directory and job folders, ensuring completion, as well as distribution of updated project documents.

· Receive and distribute project information (sketches, drawings, specs, addendum, 2 week look ahead, work plans etc.) in a timely and accurate manner to Project Team. · Attend, document and distribute minutes of project hand-off, kick off and weekly progress meetings.

· Oversee 100% contractor compliance (insurance/contract/etc.) prior to start of project. · Obtain and maintain all Work Permits and Insurance documents

· Coordinate with Project Manager to generate submittal, RFI and change orders and respective logs.

· Provide support to Project Team to facilitate planning and coordination of construction. · Expedite vendor estimates and proposals used for Estimating and for client change requests.

· Coordinate with sub-contractors and vendors to ensure timely closeout. · Assemble project closeout documents

Qualifications:

· Three (3) to five (5) years of related experience; or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience.

· Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

· Time Management Skills

· Able to be Flexible and Persistent

· Must be proficient in read/writing/conversational Papiamento, English, and Spanish. · Proficient in Microsoft Office suite.

· Knowledge of Auto Cad and Microsoft Projects a plus

· Strong computer skills and ability to learn new software quickly

· Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work with individuals at all levels, both internal and external.

Physical Requirements:

· Must be able to walk around job sites outside for long periods

Details

· This is an immediate hire position. This job is a project-based job for about 18 months with opportunity to grow into full time position in building operations once construction completed.

· Some weekends will be required.

· Salary based on experience

Please apply with following link –

https://xavieruniversityschoolofmedicine.formstack.com/forms/construction_project_administrator

For any questions on application only please contact Hilda via WhatsApp at +297-597-7775.