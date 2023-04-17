Oportunidad pa un trabou na Xavier University School of Medicine Aruba:

Xavier University School of Medicine is seeking candidates for the following position:

Maintenance / Driver / Office Support Staff.

Job Duties Include

Driving students using company vehicles in a safe and professional manner

General Maintenance of all facilities including university building and housing facilities Set up of all classrooms and other events

Assist students with move in / move out of housing

Facility operations

Other jobs as needed by management

Work with external companies for all university needs

Requirements:

Can do attitude

Team Player

Proficient in English

Excellent driving skills

Flexible and handy

Friendly and out going

Looking for a long term position

Ability to perform manual labor and lift 50lbs

Anyone who is interested should apply online at: XUSOM.com/ArubaJobs

No applications / resumes will be accepted in person. If you have any questions, please call +297-588-7766.