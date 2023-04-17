Oportunidad pa un trabou na Xavier University School of Medicine Aruba:
Xavier University School of Medicine is seeking candidates for the following position:
Maintenance / Driver / Office Support Staff.
Job Duties Include
Driving students using company vehicles in a safe and professional manner
General Maintenance of all facilities including university building and housing facilities Set up of all classrooms and other events
Assist students with move in / move out of housing
Facility operations
Other jobs as needed by management
Work with external companies for all university needs
Requirements:
Can do attitude
Team Player
Proficient in English
Excellent driving skills
Flexible and handy
Friendly and out going
Looking for a long term position
Ability to perform manual labor and lift 50lbs
Anyone who is interested should apply online at: XUSOM.com/ArubaJobs
No applications / resumes will be accepted in person. If you have any questions, please call +297-588-7766.