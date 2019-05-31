Weganan di volleyball den cuadro di Olimpiada Escolar 2019 a continua

Dialuna atardi e weganan di e Olimpiada Escolar a continua den Centro Deportivo Libertador Betico Croes y e biaha aki a toca turno na e weganan di Volleyball categoria C- Mucha Homber y categoria C- Mucha Muher, ambos scol avansa.
Categoria C- Mucha Muhe:
Prome wega den categoria di C Mucha Muhe a tuma luga entre Abraham de Veer School y Colegio Oranjestad.
Den e wega aki, Abraham De Veer School a mustra di ta hopi bon prepara pa e Olimpiada Escolar aki y a logra bay cu e victoria den dos set cu score di 25-5 ambos set.
E otro wega cu mester a tuma lugar entre Colegio San Nicolas y Maria College no a sigui pa motibo cu Maria College no a presenta y Colegio San Nicolas ta gana pa default.
E di dos wega cu a tuma lugar den categoria C Mucha Muher tabata entre Colegio San Nicolas y Abraham de Veer School, aki Colegio San Nicolas ta bay cu e victoria cu dos set di 25-16 ambos set.
E otro wega di Colegio Oranjestad y Maria College tampoco a sigui ya cu Maria College no a presenta y asina Colegio Oranjestad ta bay cu e victoria sin mester a hunga e wega.
Categoria C- Mucha Homber:
Prome wega di categoria C Mucha Homber tabata entre Colegio Oranjestad y Colegio San Antonio.
Un bon wega disputa pa ambos scol caminda Colegio San Antonio ta gana e prome set cu score di 25-22, den di dos set Colegio Oranjestad ta gana cu score di 25-23 y e ultimo set cu a wordo bon bataya Colegio Oranjestad ta gana esaki cu score di 16-14 pa asina bay cu e victoria.
E siguiente wega tabata entre Colegio San Augustin y Colegio San Nicolas, un bon wega cu hopi emocion, bon atake y tambe bon defensa di ambos scol, pero na final Colegio San Augustin ta bay cu e victoria di dos set, uno 25-14 y e di dos set 25-18.
Invitacion:
IBiSA ta invita tur alumno, mayor, maestro y Aruba henter pa bin duna apoyo na e muchanan cu ta compitiendo den Olimpiada Escolar 2019. Tin weganan ariba bon nivel y e siman aki lo bay tin mas weganan interesante den volleyball categoria C, tanto mucha homber y mucha muher.
Pa mas informacion por sigui nos via Facebook y Instagram IBiSA Aruba.