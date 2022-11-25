Diabierna pa 12or di merdia diferente luga nan tabata yen di hende pa wak wega di Futbol entre Hulanda y Ecuador.
Fanaticonan di Hulanda a bay den masa na diferente parti nan pa mira e wega. Un wega hopi interesante y sigur cu a hunga rollercoaster cu emocion di e fanaticonan apoyando na team. Nos redaccion a observa multitud di hende nan bisti na oraño y hasta un fanatico a bisti klompen pa bay apoya su team faborito.
Na diferente ocacion Hulanda a haya e oportunidad pa score gol pero esaki no a pasa. E wega a termina 1-1 entre Hulanda y Ecuador.
Siguiente wega di Hulanda ta bay ta contra Qatar 11:00 di mainta diamars 29 di november.