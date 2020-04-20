WEB ta mantene area rond di su tuberianan limpi

Asja Donge di Web Aruba Nv a duna di conoce cu nan tin siman caba trahando rond di e tuberianan cu ta core entre web pa refineria, esaki ta un plan di mantencion regular cu ta tene e tuberianan di combustibel cu ta transporta heavy fuel oil for di refineria te na web henter e trayecto ey ta pa evita candela debi cu tin basta yerba rond ey banda.
E ta algo cu Web ta haci regularmente, pero nos a haya nos confronta cu net e situacion di coronavirus, pero nos no por stop esaki pasobra e mantencion ta pa evita un candela rond di nos tuberianan. E ta un reto grandi y nos tin cu cumpli reglanan cu ta conta awor aki y distancia social. Ta lamenta tambe con durante e limpiesa aki un ciudadano a tira sushi rond di e tuberia cu nos a caba di haci limpi.