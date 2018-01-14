Turista burachi kier a bringa cu security na Molen

Diadomingo marduga central di polis ta haya un informe cu un turista lo kier a agredi un security na Molen. Dibiaha ta manda un patruya pa e sitio. Na jegada di e patruya ta topa cu un hende homber turista burachi y cu ta haciendo hopi fastioso. Di berdad e turista lo kier a agredi un security pero e no por a para ni riba su pianan.
Polisnan a detene dibiaha pero durante e detención e turista a pupu ful su paña. Dogcatcher a presenta y hiba e homber pa warda di Shaba. Na warda di Shaba polisnan a bai cu e dogcatcher te patras na e cel dibiaha ja cu e homber ta tur sushi. Despues e polisnan mester a hasi e dogcatcher limpi mirando e holor stinki cu a keda atras.