Turista basta burachi y fastioso deteni na Holiday Inn

Diasabra den oranan di anochi un homber turista bou influencia tabata causa basta molestter na Holiday Inn hotel, un rato el a bay asina dimas cu e personal di front desk no tabata por cune y a pidi presencia di Polis. Patruya a acudi na e hotel papia cu e personal di front desk y a topa cu e turista. E oficialnan mes a constata cu e turista ta burachi y no tabata sigui ordo di polisnan y ni compronde pa e keda trankilo. No a keda nada otro cu e oficialnan a dicidi na detene pa hibe warda pa asina e sosega su curpa algun ora.