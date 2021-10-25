Diasabra mainta dia 23 di Oktober 2021 e diferente clubnan local di Kiwanis a uni pa un causa comun den e proyecto K1-Day. Kiwanis One Day ta un iniciativa di Kiwanis International pa demonstra kico tur por wordo logra cu trabao voluntario den un solo dia.

E aña aki Kiwanis a duna aporte na Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof na Noord. Imeldahof ta un instancia cu ta ofrece vivienda na muchanan cu pa un motibo of otro no por keda na nan cas. Asina Imeldahof ta duna cuido na mucha homber te cu diescuater aña y na mucha muher te cu diesocho aña.

Kiwanis a escohe Imeldahof mirando nan necesidad halto pa mantencion di e facilidadnan. Asina e trabaonan voluntario a inclui verfmento parti paden di algun di e casnan, mantencion y chapimento di hardin y verfmento di e gazebo y bankinan di pafor. E obranan di man aki (“hands-on”) ta un forma di duna bek na nos communidad haciendo uso di fondonan cu Kiwanis ta recauda den comunidad.

Na e actividad aki a participa un total di mas of menos 140 voluntario di Kiwanis. Tur club local di Kiwanis a keda representa, pa menciona: Kiwanis Club of Aruba, Kiwanis Young Professionals of Aruba, Kiwanis Club of San Nicolas, Kiwanis Club of Palm Beach, y tambe tur e clubnan hubenil di e Kiwanis “Service Leadership Programs” cu ta establece na diferente schoolnan na Aruba.

Imeldahof y e clubnan di Kiwanis uni a keda sumamente satisfecho cu e actividadnan di e dia menciona. Riba e portretnan adhunto por mira e voluntarionan den accion. Esaki ta di 10 aña cu ta haciendo e iniciativa voluntario aki, cu participacion masal di parti di e miembronan di e respectivo clubnan.

E clubnan di Kiwanis uni kier a haci uso di e oportunidad aki pa gradici tur esnan cu den un forma of otro a sa di contribui na Kiwanis One Day, y en especial e sponsornan: Frasa Trading; Tropical Bottling Company; Superfood; Citizens Insurance; y Kooyman. Nan aporte na e actividad menciona ta wordo altamente aprecia.

Kiwanis International ta un instancia caritativo global cu ta dedica na haci nos mundo mihor door di cambia un communidad pa medio di un mucha cada bez. Mas informacion tocante e clubnan di Kiwanis na Aruba como tambe di Imeldahof por haya riba e siguiente paginanan di Facebook.

