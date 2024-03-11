E di 96 edicion di e Premionan Oscar a wordo domina pa “Oppenheimer”, e biografia di e tata di e bom atomico, cu a bay cas cu 7 premio. E ceremonia, cu a tuma luga den Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, a reconoce e miho talentonan di cine, segun e Academia di Arte y Ciencia Cinematografico di Hollywood.



Aki ta sigui e lista di ganado te cu awe mainta:Best Picture: “Oppenheimer”Best Director: Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer”Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer”Best Actress: Emma Stone for “Poor Creatures”Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer”Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “Holdovers”Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for “Anatomy of a fall”Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction”Best Animated Feature Film: “The boy and the Heron (Kimi tachi wa do ikiruka),” (directed by Hayao Miyazaki)Best International Feature Film: “The zone of interest” (directed by Jonathan Glazer)Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol” (directed by Mstyslav Chernov)Best Documentary Short Subject: “The Last Repair Shop” (directed by Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot)Best Live Action Short Film: “The Wonderfull Story of Henry Sugar” (directed by Wes Anderson)Best Animated Short Film: War is Over! Inspira riba e musica di John & YokoBest Original Score: Ludwig Göransson for “Oppenheimer”Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)Best Sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for “The zone of interest”Best Production Design: “Poor Creatures”Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema for “Oppenheimer”Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Creatures”Best Costume Design: “Poor Creatures”Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame for “Oppenheimer”Best Visual Effects: “Godzilla: Minus One”