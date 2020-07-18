Status Aparte: Caminda pa prosperidad of empobrecimento?

Skirbi Pa: Miguel Jose Mansur Jr.

Usando cifranan di Banco Central y IMF mi a prepara un analisis economico di cada periodo di gobernacion desde Status Aparte. Pa cada gabinete mi ta saca un balance, cu ta simplemente crecemento economico real (ajusta pa inflacion) menos crecemento den debe nacional.

E prome 14 aña nan a consisti di cinco diferente gobierno, tur tabata di coalicion y bao di tur nos crecemento economico real a surpasa e crecemento di debe dus e tabata un temporada positivo.

Na eleccion di 2001 un solo partido ta coi mayoria pa prome biaha post-Status Aparte y esaki ta marca un cambio di 180 grado. MEP su Gabinete Oduber III ta sinta y pa prome biaha e crecemento den debe ta surpasa e crecemento economico real pa mas cu 230 miyon florin.

Eleccion di 2005 ta bolbe duna MEP un mayoria absoluto y e trayectoria scur ta sigui durante Gabinete Oduber IV. Pa prome biaja Aruba ta conoce un crecemento economico real negativo durante un periodo di gobernacion. Combina cu e crecemento den debe di 741 miyon den 8 aña, dos gobierno sigui di un solo partido a caba cu tur e progreso di e cinco gobierno nan anterior.

AVP ta gana eleccion na 2009 cu un mayoria absoluto y Gabinete Mike Eman I ta wordo inaugura. Desafortunadamente e trayecto di empobrecimento no ta solamente sigui pero acelera. Crecemento economico real a keda negativo pa e periodo di gobernacion aki tambe y mas espantoso ta cu nan a añadi mas cu 1.1 biyon na nos debe nacional sin conta e proyecto nan PPP.

Na siguiente eleccion AVP ta coi e mayoria mas grandi den nos historia post-status aparte cu 13 asiento. Durante Gabinete Mike Eman II Aruba a bolbe na crecemento economico real positivo pero e no a yega ni cerca di e aumento den debe cu tabata casi dobel. Na final di su periodo di gobernacion nos Debt/GDP ratio a yega 76.9% di 45.6% na final di Gabinete Oduber IV y esei ta sin conta e obligacion nan financiero asocia cu proyecto nan PPP estima na 923 miyon. Incluyendo e obligacion nan financiero di PPP e debe ta pasa 5 biyon y un Debt/GDP ratio di 93.4%. Sigur esaki tabata e administracion mas financieramente destructivo den nos historia.

Eleccion di 2017 a bolbe un gobierno di coalicion y Gabinete Evelyn Wever-Croes. Te cu final di 2019 crecemento economico real tabata di 174 miyon mientras e debe a crece 206.8 miyon. E ta keda un aporte negativo na balance cumulativo pero e aumento den debe ta na un escala minusculo compara cu e periodo nan di un solo partido den gobierno. CAFt, medida nan adicional y e control di un gobierno di coalicion tabata parce di purba cambia e rumbo devastador prome cu e crisis di Covid-19 a dal.

Mi kier aclara cu debe nacional di su mes no ta necesariamente algo negativo. Ora e placa ta wordo inverti den educacion, infrastructura y salubridad publico di forma responsabel e por rindi den futuro. Aumenta debe nacional pa financia un sector publico cu tin por lo menos dos mil empleado di mas si ta desastroso pa bienestar comun. Proyecto nan publico of PPP cu un costo exorbitante y cu resultado cuestionabel p.e. flooding di e hospital nobo ta inversion nan cu nunca lo wordo recupera.

Loke e ultimo 34 aña nan a mustra ta cu gobierno nan di coalicion ta menos peligroso pa nos finanzas. Un cambio den ley den e sistema di restzetels mester bira un prioridad pa preveni e exceso nan di pasado. Ta keda pa wak si nos sistema di dos partido grandi cu pa mayoria di nos historia post-1986 a pasa ta alterna despues di dos turno di gobernacion por reforma pa saca nos di e pos finaciero cu nos ta aden.

Tumando en cuenta e pronostico nan di IMF di un contraccion economico di 13.7% e aña aki, por lo menos 500 miyon florin mas den debe y e obligacion nan financiero PPP di casi un biyon cu no ta inclui den e cuenta nan di pais Aruba nos Debt/GDP ratio ta yega 112%. Mas probabel ta cu lo mester bolbe pidi Hulanda placa pa tur cuartal di 2021 y probablemente e prome mitar di 2022 tambe cu no ta mas.

E beneficio nan di nos autonomia cu tanto e politico nan ta alaba a resulta fantasma. Al contrario nos autonomia a empodera nos gobernante nan pa los laga bai cu finanzas publico te cu nos a caba den un buraco di cual no tin salida sin pordonamento di debe y un sin fin di mas medida doloroso. No pasobra Status Aparte tabata malo (nos creciemento economico a yega un impresionante 18.6% na 1988), pero paso nos gobernantenan a resulta incapaz di maneha finanzas publico den un manera responsabel liber di limite imponi pa Hulanda of Antias.

Kico awor? Tin eleccion otro aña y ta dificil premira un situacion den cual AVP of MEP no ta bolbe den gobierno maske den coalicion. Ta keda cuestionabel si nos sistema di politica di patronahe cu a crea e situacion fatal aki por saca nos afor. Siendo un isla chiquito caminda e electorado tin acceso relativamente facil na gobernante a crea un dinamica cu ta traha na desfabor comun. Hende capacita y cu bon intencion a yega di drenta politica pero den nos sistema sin limite di periodo pa sinta como parlamentario of ministro e enfoque ta keda ariba gana proximo eleccion. Decision nan dificil of inpopular no ta wordo tuma paso nan ta costa voto y esei a resulta den e desaster actual cu ta prexisti covid-19 y lo a bin toch pero no asina dramatico y urgente.

Despues di eleccion na 2017 Mike Eman huciosamente a declara cu pueblo a perde confianza den AVP (cu nan razon) y ta tempo pa e instituto renoba. El a declara cu e mes, De Meza, Sevinger y Dowers lo retira aunque nos no a tende mucho mas di esei despues cu e voto nan personal a sali. Ban spera e no a cambia di idea pa tin un eleccion competitivo otro aña paso e legado di su dos administracion nan no por ta peor.

Evelyn Wever-Croes a haci masha promesa, nan ta bai sinta cu shete ministro, nan ta bay caba cu corupcion, nan tin e solucion sin medida… Well prome cu sinta caba un di e promesa nan a cai na awa ora ela pone interes di partido prome cu interes nacional y sinta cu 8 ministro toch. El a priminti di caba cu corupcion pero advocatenkantoor di su tata atrobe tin cuenta di gobierno, el a para un verhuur contract cu un edificio di su tata publicamente pero otro miembro nan di su famia ta sigui probecha. E tin un ministro cu tin casi tur su ruman nan ariba payroll di gobierno na salario cu nan no por duplica den sector priva. Casi tur ex-ministro di MEP ta ariba payroll di gobierno como consehero apesar di pensioen lucrativo, hopi di tanto parlamentario como ministro. Incomprensible ta kiko e ex-ministro nan tin di aporta despues di nan maneho ruinoso cu a kibra e rumbo positivo di status aparte y transforme den decadencia total. Pa colmo un di e ex-ministro nan kier purba engradece su mes ta renombra caya pa su mes mientras na bida ainda, kisas e ta realisa despues e no lo sosode. Pa ta husto ningun gobierno cu a sinta lo por a evita medida pero corupcion ta sigui. Awor kier introduci un departamento di integridad como insulto final na e poco berguensa cu a keda nos clase politico.

Mientras ta sigui cu e mesun sistema di gobernacion, historia ta mustra cu e decision nan dificil y recorte nan doloroso requeri ta fuera di e alcance di nos politica of nos politiconan. CAFt, menaza y/o RFT ta e mihor instrumento nan pa salvaguardia e interes nan di Aruba. Desgraciadamente nos mesun politico nan di tur dos partido grandi durante e ultimo 20 aña nan a demostra cu nan no tin interes di nos pais na pecho pero esun di nan mes. E ironia ta cu herencia di status aparte a resulta den intervencion obligatorio di afor pa scapa nos pais y preveni un colapso total.

E aña nan nos dilanti ta bay ta imposicion di medida y mas medida pa purba paga nos debe astronomico. Nos gobernante nan lo pasa pa tuma orden di nos creditor nan pa kico haci. E mesun incompetente nan cu a derocha e oportunidad nan di status aparte sin pica lo grita pa independencia. Manera si pafor di reino si nan no lo guia Aruba na un peor kiebra. Nos autonomia ta dera hopi tempo pasa y si nos ta honesto tampoco el a sirbi nos di mucho fuera di pantomina.

Intervencion mester ta bon bini paso ta asina so e decision nan dificil lo wordo tuma pa e pais aki bai dilanti. Compara e periodo di 2010 pa awor entre Aruba y Bonaire ariba e terreno nan cu Hulanda ta maneha pa nos isla bisiña y e conclusion no por ta mas claro.

Elections 01 Jan 1986 – H. Eman I (AVP, PPA, ADN)

Real GDP growth: 490,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 38.7%

Gov’t Debt growth: 462,000,0001

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: N/A

Debt/GDP: 37.2%

Balance: 28,000,000 (real GDP growth – gov’t debt growth)

1. Estimates for comparison purposes, since there are no figures prior to 1989 I assume equal debt accumulation in previous four years (617/4=154.25 per year to equal 617 in 1989)

Elections 07 Jan 1989 – N. Oduber I (MEP, PPA, ADN)

Real GDP growth: 584,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 33.3%

Gov’t Debt growth: 559,300,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 121%

Debt/GDP: 59.5%

Balance: 24,700,000 | (52,700,000 cumulative)

Elections 08 Jan 1993 – N. Oduber II (MEP, PPA, ADN)1

Real GDP growth: 274,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 11.7%

Gov’t Debt growth: 102,000,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 10%

Debt/GDP: 53.9%

Balance: 172,000,000 | (224,700,000 cumulative)

1. Including the first half of 1994

Elections 29 Jul 1994 – H. Eman II (AVP, OLA)1

Real GDP growth: 404,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 15.5%

Gov’t Debt growth: 277,100,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 24.7%

Debt/GDP: 51.1%

Balance: 126,900,000 | (351,600,000 cumulative)

1. From the second half of 1994

Elections 12 Dec 1997 – H. Eman III (AVP, OLA)1

Real GDP growth: 286,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 9.5%

Gov’t Debt growth: -600,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage2: 0%

Debt/GDP: 41.2%

Balance: 286,600,000 | (638,200,000 cumulative)

1. Including first half of 2001

2. CBA reports decrease in debt whilst government ran a deficit for every year except 1998. I believe the gains are attributed to improvement and reform of tax collection.

Elections 28 Sep 2001 – N. Oduber III (MEP)1

Real GDP growth: 181,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 5.5%

Gov’t Debt growth: 411,200,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 22.7%

Debt/GDP: 44.4

Balance: -230,200,000 | (408,000,000 cumulative)

1. Including first half of 2005

Elections 23 Sep 2005 – N. Oduber IV (MEP)1

Rea GDP growth: -70,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: -2%

Gov’t Debt growth: 329,800,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 18.2%

Debt/GDP: 45.6%

Balance: -399,800,000 | (8,200,000 cumulative)

1. Including first half of 2009

Elections 25 Sep 2009 – M. Eman I (AVP)1

Real GDP growth: -104,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: -3.1%

Gov’t Debt growth: 1,102,900,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 51.5%

Debt/GDP: 69.2%

Balance: -1,206,900,000 | (-1,198,700,000 cumulative)

1. Including first half of 2013

Elections 27 Sep 2013 – M. Eman II (AVP)1

Real GDP growth: 485,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 14.6%

Gov’t Debt growth: 868,100,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 26.8%

Debt/GDP: 76.9%

Balance: -383,100,000 | (-1,581,800,000 cumulative)

1. Including first half of 2017

Including PPP liabilities to mid-year 20171

Gov’t Debt: 5,035,000,000

Debt/GDP ratio: 93.4

Balance: – 923,500,000 | (-2,505,300,000 cumulative)

1. Including projected off-balance sheet liabilities of AWG 923,529,381, Thesis Report Solaida K. Pierre, September 2019

Elections 22 Sep 2017 – E. Wever-Croes I (MEP, POR, RED)1

Real GDP growth: 174,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: 4.6%

Gov’t Debt growth: 206,800,000

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 5%

Debt/GDP: 73.3%

Balance: -32,800,000 | (-1,614,600,000 cumulative)

1. Figures include second half of 2017 through end of 2019 excluding off-balance sheet PPP liabilities.

Including PPP liabilities to end year 2019

Gov’t Debt: 5,242,000,000

Debt/GDP ratio: 102%

Balance: – 923,500,000 | (-2,538,100,000 cumulative)

2020 IMF Projections (cont’d from end 2019)1

Real GDP growth: -544,000,000

Real GDP growth percentage: -13.7%

Gov’t Debt growth: 500,000,0001

Gov’t Debt growth percentage: 11.6%

Debt/GDP: 93.8%

Balance: -1,044,000,000 | (-3,582,100,000 cumulative)

1. Excluding off-balance sheet PPP liabilities

2. Estimate according to PM’s declarations that Aruba will have to borrow AWG 500 million this year to meet its immediate funding needs.

Including PPP liabilities to end year 2020

Gov’t Debt: 5,742,100,000

Debt/GDP ratio: 111.7%

Balance: – 923,500,000 | (-3,082,100,000 cumulative)

Source: Central Bank of Aruba Annual Statistical Digest and IMF (AWG MILLIONS) excluding PPP liabilities

GDP Real GDP Real GDP growth % Gov’t debt Financial

Deficit/GDP % Debt/GDP

1986 726 1275 0.7 1549 2110

1987 873 1480 16.1 3089 35.310

1988 1068 1756 18.6 4629 43.310

1989 1245 1969 12.1 617 49.6

1990 1369 2047 4.0 690 50.4

1991 1561 2210 8.0 726 46.5

1992 1716 2340 5.9 1021.3 59.5

1993 1939 2511 7.3 1077.8 55.6

1994 2230 2717 8.2 1168.8 52.4

1995 2364 2785 2.5 1302.3 -0.8 55.1

1996 2470 2820 1.3 1352.8 -2.3 54.8

1997 2742 3018 7.0 1400.4 -2.1 51.1

1998 2981 3074 1.9 1223.2 -1.0 41

1999 3084 3116 1.4 1211.6 -1.1 39.3

2000 3353 3353 7.6 1294.9 0.2 38.6

2001 3437 3254 -3.0 1504.7 -0.8 43.8

2002 3475 3147 -3.3 1653.3 -2.1 47.6

2003 3618 3210 2.0 1494.6 4.8 41.3

2004 3989 3464 7.9 1717.1 -8.9 43

2005 4172 3506 1.2 1904.9 -3.0 45.7

2006 4340 3543 1.1 2012.3 -2.8 46.4

2007 4681 3615 2.0 2135.6 -1.5 45.6

2008 4914 3620 0.2 2051.4 1.0 41.7

2009 4473 3210 -11.3 2230.1 -3.6 49.9

2010 4279 3102 -3.4 2400.7 -4.4 56.1

2011 4564 3212 3.5 2802.1 -7.1 61.4

2012 45371 3168 -1.4 3067.8 -9.86 67.66

2013 4836 34543 95 3419.6 -6.9 70.7

2014 4950 34833 0.8 3882.1 -8.2 78.4

2015 5226 36833 5.7 3934 -3.5 75.3

2016 5309 37523 1.9 4026.2 -3.5 75.8

2017 5471 38393 2.3 4197.3 -2.4 76.7

2018 57342 39173 2.0 4299.1 -0.8 75

2019 58952 39703 1.4 4318.6 -0.1 73.3

2020 51394 34264 -13.7 4818.67 93.88

1. The figure for 2012 is from the CBA Annual Statistical Digest 2017 since the CBA 2019 and 2018 reports do not include figures for 2012.

2. Provisional figures according to the CBA Annual Statistical Digest 2019

3. These figures are from the CBA Annual Statistical Digest 2019 but are calculated using GDP deflator (2000 = 100) for comparison purposes so that 2013 = 140. There is a discrepancy in numbers between the CBA 2017 Digest and later reports in 2018 and 2019 for GDP from 2013 onwards. In this study I am using the higher numbers from the later report.

4. Calculated using IMF Projected Real GDP (% Change) -13.7% and Projected Consumer Price Change 1.5%

5. The CBA Annual Statistical Digest 2019 includes revised numbers for GDP from 2013 onwards which are significantly higher than those in the 2017 Digest for the same period. Hence it is likely that the Real GDP growth, especially for the year 2013, is artificially inflated due to the higher numbers in the later report even after revising using 2000 = 100 GDP deflator. Since revised numbers from 2012 and earlier are not available there is an unaccounted spike and it is more likely that the real figure is closer to that detailed in the 2017 Digest of 4.2%.

6. This figure is from CBA 2017 Digest as the later publications do not include a figure for 2012. The figures from 2013 onwards are from 2019 Digest even though they are lower than those in the earlier publication.

7. Estimate considering PM’s declaration that Aruba will likely have to borrow AWG 500 million this year to meet its immediate funding needs.

8. Based on IMF projections and government expectations.

9. These figures are estimates, since there is no information on government debt prior to 1989 I simply divided the accumulated debt evenly to the proceeding four years for comparison purposes.

10. Estimates for comparison purposes calculated by assumptions in point 9 above.

