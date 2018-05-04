Siman di salud, movecion y charla na Club Kibrahacha

Club Kibrahacha su Health Week tabata exitoso. E participantenan a keda hopi satisfecho di por tabata tin oportunidad di a haya un siman yena cu informacion y alabes oportunidad pa por a haci nan chekeo regular di salud.
Bus di Salud tambe tabata t’ey presente durante Health Week. Un total di 140 persona a hasi uzo di e servicio di Bus di Salud.
Durante henter e siman tabata un programa yena cu charla cu topiconan interesante pa tur hende. Temanan cu a ser trata tabata manera alimentacion saludabel, lifestyle pa hende grandi, diabetes, movecion na cas, y tambe con Alzheimer por cambia nos bida. Durante e siman di salud tabata tin oportunidad pa haci chekeo di bista.
Club Kibrahacha ta gradici IBISA, Aruba Vision Center, Dr. Maritza Ordonez, Dellanire Maduro, Jean-Pierre van der Lak, Charlene Leslie y tur boluntario cu a yuda haci e siman di salud exitoso.