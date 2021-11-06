Den siman di 8-12 di november e puntonan di contacto local, pa Aruba oficina di Relacionnan di Reino y Union Europeo, y Agencianan di Hulanda ta organisando un siman di informacion tocante fondonan di Union Europeo.

E islanan den Reino Hulandes tin e status di “pais y teritorionan ultramar” y como tal nan ta bin na remarke pa fondo di subsidio for di e programanan horizontal di Union Europeo.

Den cuadro pa aumenta e esfuersonan y e exito di peticionnan pa fondo di Union Europeo, e siman di 8-12 di november tin como meta pa crea mas conocemento di e programanan di subsidio di Union Europeo den e islanan.

Ta bay organisa varios sesion pa dia cu oradornan nacional y internacional. E sesionnan aki lo ta online y lo ta interactivo unda cu participantenan tin e oportunidad pa haci pregunta. Interesandonan por participa door di inscribi nan mes pa e diferente sesionnan. No perde e chens aki y participa unda por haci uzo di e oportunidad pa siña mas di e fondonan aki cu ta cubri varios sector di cooperacion.

E programa di e siman ta:

Dialuna 8 november

(14.00-15.00)- Opening EU Funds Week: Official opening by the Ministry of Economic Development of Curaçao.

(15.30-16.30)- Future possibilities within the ACP-EU relationship; Successful regional projects: A showcase of successful collaboration projects within the region and a discussion about the ACP-EU relationships and areas of cooperation.

Diamars 9 november

(09.30-10.30)- Opportunities for funding under the New EU-OCT’s (incl. Greenland) Arrangement and Multi-Annual Framework Programme 2021-2027:An explanation of the opportunities for projects and subsidies under the new arrangement.

(10.30-11.30)- The Resilience Sustainable Energy & Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) programme.: Representatives of the ‘Expertise France Agency’ explore priorities and needs in the OCTs.

(10.00-12.00)- Promoting cultures of the Overseas Countries and Territories: an introduction to Archipel-eu”:This workshop will introduce the Archipel.eu cultural pilot project and its 3 calls for project.

(11.30-12.00)- Cooperation with Europe: Europe Direct Curaçao: Topic 1: Introduction of Europe Direct Curaçao. Activities and actions for the coming years.

(12.00-12.30)- European Development Funds (EDF):Topic 2: Opportunities under the European. Development Fund in Curaçao, our region and beyond!

(14.00-15.00)- ERASMUS+ Volwasseneneducatie: Possibilities of the ERASMUS+ programme for vocational and adult education

(14.00-15.00)- ERASMUS+ Middelbaar Beroeps Onderwijs: Possibilities of the ERASMUS+ programme for intermediate vocational education (SBO/MBO)

Diaranson 10 november

(09.30- 10.30)- WORKSHOP Consultancy Opportunities through EU Funding – Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).: What are the opportunities for local consultancies within the EU Funding/subsidy process.

(10.30-11.30)- LIFE programme: The EU funding instrument for environment and climate actions.

(14.00-15.30)- ERASMUS+ Higher Education: : Possibilities of the ERASMUS+ programme for higher education.

(14.00-15.30)- ERASMUS+ Primary- & Secondary Education and E- Twinning: Possibilities of the ERASMUS+ programme for primary- and secondary education. E-Twinning possibilities.

Diahuebs 11 november

(09.30-10.30)- CREATIVE EUROPE – Media: Opportunities for the Creative Sector in the area of Audio Visual projects.

(10.30-11.30)- CREATIVE EUROPE – Culture: Opportunities for the Creative

(14.00-15.300- FISHBOWL SESSION: Discussion, opinion and experience sharing session from different programme applicants.

Diabierna 12 november

(10.00-10.30)- NEDERLANDS JEUGD INSTITUUT (NJI): Dutch institute aiming to improve the lives of children, young people, their parents and other caretakers.

(10.30-11.30)- TICHTING F.E.L.I.S. (Felisidat Espasio Libertat i Speransa): Summary of the NGO F.E.L.I.S. & videos of Youth Exchange Projects

(11.30-12.30)- EU affairs coordinators for Aruba: A showcase of successful applications of different Aruban organizations in primary education.

Pa mas informacion y inscripcion pa participa na un of mas sesion por tuma contacto na 5834705, por manda un email na [email protected], of por bishita e website www.europehousearuba y e pagina di facebook Europe House Aruba. Registracion y participacion na e ‘EU Funds Week’ ta completamente gratis.

