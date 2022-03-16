SETAR, como partner oficial di Telefon pa Hubentud desde su fundacion, ta contento di por aporta na realisa number 918 entre Sint Eustatius y Telefon pa Hubentud.
Na 2019, SETAR a wordo acerca pa Openbaar Lichaam Sint Estatius pa establece un linea di ayudo pa muchanan y hobennan cu ta biba na Sint Eustatius por medio di Telefon di Hubentud. Asina aki muchanan y hobennan na Sint Eustatius por ricibi oido, guia y/of conseho gratis y anonimo for di boluntarionan di Telefon pa Hubentud.
SETAR ta ofrece e yamadanan di interconnect cu ta drenta pa e number aki completamente gratis conhuntamente cu otro partnernan den telecomunicacion.
Diaranson 16 di maart den oranan di merdia e prome yamada a wordo haci pa 918 for di Sint Eustatius y a ring na Telefon pa Hubentud na Aruba, p’asina oficialmente lansa e number 918. Di e manera aki SETAR ta aporta na expande e plataforma di comparti conocemento cu Telefon pa Hubentud ta brinda, awo un realidad na Sint Eustatius.