SETAR cu donacion pa luna di conscientisacion di cancer na pecho

SETAR durante e luna di oktober a bin cu e campaña di Like & Share p’asina aki crea conscientisacion di cancer na pecho. SETAR ta contento di por a yega su meta cu e campaña y asina aki haci un donacion na Mary Joan Foundation, Stichting BOB y Koningin Wilhelmina Kankerfonds Aruba.
Dialuna SETAR a haci entrega di AWG 1000 na cada representante di e tres fundacionnan. Cu e donacion aki SETAR kier sigui crea speransa y aporta na cada fundacion pa nan por sigui cu e bon trabou di conscientisa nos comunidad riba e topico di cancer na pecho y sigui yuda y sostene esnan afecta pa e malesa aki.