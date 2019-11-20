Seis aña invertiendo den nos muchanan: Pasa Pret cu Rotaract 2019 hopi mas interactivo y mas grandi cu nunca

Den cuadro cu dia Internacional di Mucha, Pasa Pret cu Rotaract a celebra su di seis edicion cu wega y actividadnan divertido cual un bes mas a haci hopi mucha contento y trece varios famia hunto pa un dushi dia di actividad. E aña aki cu celebracion di Pasa Pret cu Rotaract a bay tremendo y mas miho cu tabata spera. Den pasado, Pasa Pret cu Rotaract a wordo atendi pa mas o menos 100-300 mucha pa tur e eventonan cu tabatin. E aña aki Rotaract a yega na un promedio di 400 mucha of mas cu a participa na e evento sin conta nan famianan cu a compaña nan. “Pa wak e famianan hunto, feliz y contento na un evento gratis cu nos ta duna bek na comunidad ta hopi bunita pa wak”, segun presidente di Rotaract, Diantha Boekhouwer. Rotaract Club of Aruba ta un club hopi fuerte cu a conta cu boluntarionan regular di nan Club, y como tambe 70 boluntario extra pa e evento aki. Tabata tin diferente actividadnan manera e huki di arte y pintamento di cara, careda di douw, careda cu cuchara, street bowling, wega di baseball, wega di basketball, photo booth, bulamento den saco y hopi mas. Tabata tin un programa di entretenimento bastante extensivo tambe unda cu tabata tin DJ Tyron Dijkhoff. Tabatin presente tambe gruponan di baile Pierewietje y Kids in Action, hunto cu un cantante infantil, Eva Luna. E aña aki e programa tabata interactivo pa e muchanan cu e anuncio di weganan pa artenan caritativo, y acercando diferente scolnan cu kleurplaten cu muchanan por a kleur y trece na e evento pa colga esakinan. “Nos a escoge pa hacie na Club Caiquetio un biaha mas mirando e gran exito di aña pasa. Loke ta special ta cu nos a hacie mas grandi cu nunca cu participacion di 400 mucha, y e decoracion tabata hopi unico haci e aña aki door di The Simpler, The Better Party Decorations cual realmente a haci un bunita trabou pa trece e ambiente di mucha.” Segun Sra. Boekhouwer ta splica. Inverti den nos muchanan: E projecto aki ta esencial pa Rotaract organisa pasobra no ta tur mucha tin e posibilidad di bay un actividad tur ora y paga p’e. Esaki ta un evento na alcanse di tur mucha, un evento cu entrada cu actividadnan gratis, nan ta haña un paspoort pa hunga tur wega gratis y un regalito na final. Sra. Boekhouwer: “Mi ta kere cu e mihor inversion cu bo por haci semper ta den nos muchanan, pasobra nan ta e futuro di mañan. Pues pa Rotaract, pa e muchanan tin e derecho di tempo liber ta un di e derechonan den International Declaration of The Rights of Children UN. E derecho di tempo liber y derecho di hunga, ta hopi importante pa nos como club cu ta kere den nos muchanan.” Rotaract kier a gradici e comision organisatorio den persona di Charelle Felix, Sunny Dodia, Amedée Wever, Ryon Dijhoff, Shawn Lopez, Stephanie Boekhouwer, Illana Hoffer, Shandeeh Fernandes Pedra y tambe tur miembro di Rotaract Club of Aruba, Interact Club of Aruba y Rotary Club of Aruba cu a aporta na e evento. Sigur un danki enorme ta bay na artistanan local y tambe miembro di e Rotaract Club of Aruba Zia Habibe y Sebastian Hofer kende a traha e artwork di Pasa Pret cu Rotaract. Un danki tambe na tur e boluntarionan, The International Order of Rainbow for Girls Aruba, DeWit & VanDorp, Forensys, FMSA y tur otro sponsors cu a colabora pa haci e evento aki atrobe un otro exito pa nos muchanan.

