Segun habitante Sr Jerry debi na e huma di Ser’i Teishi e tin cu keda paden constantemente

Habitante di Buena Vista 1A Sr Jerry Giel cu ta net den e grens ora e biento bira y di unda cu e biento bin mi ta haya e efecto di e holo y e huma toxico cu ta sali for di Ser’i Teishi segun e ciudadano. Esun mas dañino cu ta erg cu ta afectando Buena Vista y ami ta esun di Ser’i Teishi. Normalmente nos biento ta Noord Oost y tin biaha naturalesa ta cambia y rond di nos area e biento cambia mi ta haya esaki 100%. Segun Sr Jerry bo no por disfruta di bo cas y pafo y ora kier sosega pafo no ora y mester ta paden cera constantemente. E partinan cu ta afecta e personanan y obligatoriamente bo ta paden y bo tin usa airco constant y dadomomento bo tin bay over di bo budget pagando mas coriente. Segun e habitante ora nan dera e sushi na Seri Teishi e no ta funcionando y e sufrimento cu nos ta haya y ami mes no tabata sa cu e holor tabata bin for di Ser’i Teishi for di cuminsamento di aña pasa, pero papiando cu esnan den area rond a bin haya sa.

