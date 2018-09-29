San Nicolas Taekwondo Center cla pa Aruba Caribbean Classic Taekwondo Cup.

Master Eric Barry di San Nicolas Taekwondo Center su team ta cla pa e prome Aruba Caribbean Classic Taekwondo Cup Master Eric Barry su team di 18 atleta ta bon prepara pa enfrenta e otro scolnan cu tambe ta bay participa. Master Eric Barry su posibel best team por ta: Shaquille Barry, Myron Adams, Bryan Charles, Jimmy Constant, Nishon Dunlock, Darishan Molina y D’Angelo Banfield.

Master Eric Barry ta warda te cu fin di siman pa ora di registracion e finalisa su best team. E best team mester tin semper 7 bringado cu mester bringa pa por gana nan pelea pa acumula e puntonan pa e scol haña mas punto y gana e Best Team Cup.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta desea e team di Master Eric Barry tur exito pa Diasabra awo den Centro di Bario Brazil.

