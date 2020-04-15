E recherchenan di districto Oranjestad ta hopi activo riba caya ultimo temponan te hasta pa loke ta Toque de Queda nan ta gara personanan cu ta purba sconde pero nan wowonan no ta faya.
Recherche Oranjestad basta activo a gara dos recidivista cu articulonan horta
Recherche Oranjestad basta activo a gara dos recidivista cu articulonan horta
Diaranson den careda di 1 or marduga patruyando den Playa a topa cu dos persona riba caya, un homber y un muhe. A bay riba nan y atende tabata dos recidivista conoci pa husticia, nan tabata tin un saco grandi cu yen di articulo cu no ta di nan. E muhe tabata manda e homber limpi limpi pa stop di basha bou y si bay cera den kia nan lo come bon. E producto aki a keda horta den area di Emastraat. Transportwagen a bay cu e detenidonan warda y polis a tuma e articulo den beslag pa investigacion.