Departamento di Asuntonan Economico, Comercio y Industria ta anuncia cu en conexion cu adaptacion di BBO cu 1%, e prijs maximo permisibel di pan blanco, entrante 1 di januari 2023, ta bira como lo siguiente:
|Gewicht van:
|Hoogst toelaatbare producentenprijs
|Hoogst toelaatbare kleinhandelsprijs
|50 tot 60 gram
|0,31
|0,36
|60 tot 70 gram
|0,36
|0,42
|70 tot 80 gram
|0,39
|0,45
|80 gram of meer
|0,43
|0,51
|Gewicht van:
|Hoogst toelaatbare producentenprijs
|Hoogst toelaatbare kleinhandelsprijs
|Minimaal 115 gram
|0,56
|0,66
|Gewicht van:
|Hoogst toelaatbare producentenprijs
|Hoogst toelaatbare kleinhandelsprijs
|300 gram
|1,42
|1,62
|450 gram
|2,19
|2,49
|500 gram
|2,44
|2,78
|650 gram
|3,13
|3,53
|1000 gram
|4,83
|5,46