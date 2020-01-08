Presidente di Merca Donald Trump a duna su discurso relaciona cu e atake di Iran na Iraq

Diaranson mainta ora local di Merca, Presidente di Merca Sr Donald Trump a duna su discurso relaciona cu e atake di Iran na e dos base militar mericano na Iraq. Trump a informa cu Iran a manda diferente misil coriba e base militar, no tabata tin ningun persona herida of a fayece. Click na e link pa e discurso di Trump.
Cortesia di CNN.
Trump says 'Iran appears to be standing down' following attacks
“Iran appears to be standing down,” President Trump says after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops, adding that no Americans were killed.Trump also announced that the United States "will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime." https://cnn.it/2t006QD
