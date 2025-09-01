“Blessed are peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.

He walked in love, served with strength, and sought peace above all.”

Matthew 5:9

With deep sorrow in our heart, we announce the passing of our beloved:

Valentino Sotero Wernet

Better known as: “Vale”

*19 November 1966 – †28 August 2025

Wife: Pamela Wernet-Dedier

Sons: Ekon and Tyreke Wernet

Grandchildren: Leah, Jaelan and Elyhxa Wernet

Mothers of his grandchildren: Leeanne Jansen and Amber James

Sister and brother: Maria and Mirtho Cornelis-Wernet

Mauricio and Magaly Geerman-Ras

Mother-in law: Viola Dedier-Duinkerk

Nieces and nephews: Liliana Yrausquin and children

Emirson Cornelis

Junior Geerman, D’Yvonne Perez Ramirez and children

Kathleen Geerman

Rinayla Petit, Kevin Penniston and children

Shamira, Jonathan Jacobs and children

Renzo Petit, Nahiana Kock and children

Kaitlyn Penniston

Sister-in-law: Erika Dedier

Jackie and Greg Rietwijk

Shirley and Alison Williams-Spanner

Brother-in-law: Curtis Duinkerk and family

Goddaughter: Iyanla Rietwijk and family

Jeneida Whitfield

Godson: Allison “Sharkk” Gario

Aunts and uncles: Jacinta Geerman and family

Ilda Geerman and family

Adela, Le Erasmus and family

Rosita Croes and family

Godfather: Willem Vrolijk and family

Cousins too numerous to mention, friends and colleagues from American Airlines

Close friends: Michael Sprok and family, Glen Penniston

Valentino Wernet was related to: Wernet, Dedier, Rafini, Cornelis, Yrausquin, Duinkerk, Geerman, Kock, Petit, Maduro, Ridderstap, Lopez, Erasmus, Croes, Penniston, Rietwijk, Irausquin, Williams.

Please accept our apologies if we accidentally have omitted anyone.

Vale was a joyful person, therefore we are asking to wear colorful clothing.

We welcome family and friends to share in tribute and memory. Condolences may be offered on Monday at Noord Cura Cabai 45, from 7:00 to 9:00PM. There will be no casket present – only a time of remembrance, reflection and honoring his life.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday September 2, 2025 from 9:00 to 11:00AM at Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolas

In lieu of flowers or wreaths, we respectfully request that you honor the memory in your own personal way.

We apologize that after the funeral service we cannot accept condolences at the home.