“Blessed are peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.
He walked in love, served with strength, and sought peace above all.”
Matthew 5:9
With deep sorrow in our heart, we announce the passing of our beloved:
Valentino Sotero Wernet
Better known as: “Vale”
*19 November 1966 – †28 August 2025
Wife: Pamela Wernet-Dedier
Sons: Ekon and Tyreke Wernet
Grandchildren: Leah, Jaelan and Elyhxa Wernet
Mothers of his grandchildren: Leeanne Jansen and Amber James
Sister and brother: Maria and Mirtho Cornelis-Wernet
Mauricio and Magaly Geerman-Ras
Mother-in law: Viola Dedier-Duinkerk
Nieces and nephews: Liliana Yrausquin and children
Emirson Cornelis
Junior Geerman, D’Yvonne Perez Ramirez and children
Kathleen Geerman
Rinayla Petit, Kevin Penniston and children
Shamira, Jonathan Jacobs and children
Renzo Petit, Nahiana Kock and children
Kaitlyn Penniston
Sister-in-law: Erika Dedier
Jackie and Greg Rietwijk
Shirley and Alison Williams-Spanner
Brother-in-law: Curtis Duinkerk and family
Goddaughter: Iyanla Rietwijk and family
Jeneida Whitfield
Godson: Allison “Sharkk” Gario
Aunts and uncles: Jacinta Geerman and family
Ilda Geerman and family
Adela, Le Erasmus and family
Rosita Croes and family
Godfather: Willem Vrolijk and family
Cousins too numerous to mention, friends and colleagues from American Airlines
Close friends: Michael Sprok and family, Glen Penniston
Valentino Wernet was related to: Wernet, Dedier, Rafini, Cornelis, Yrausquin, Duinkerk, Geerman, Kock, Petit, Maduro, Ridderstap, Lopez, Erasmus, Croes, Penniston, Rietwijk, Irausquin, Williams.
Please accept our apologies if we accidentally have omitted anyone.
Vale was a joyful person, therefore we are asking to wear colorful clothing.
We welcome family and friends to share in tribute and memory. Condolences may be offered on Monday at Noord Cura Cabai 45, from 7:00 to 9:00PM. There will be no casket present – only a time of remembrance, reflection and honoring his life.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday September 2, 2025 from 9:00 to 11:00AM at Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolas
In lieu of flowers or wreaths, we respectfully request that you honor the memory in your own personal way.
We apologize that after the funeral service we cannot accept condolences at the home.