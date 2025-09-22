“Asleep in Jesus, blessed sleep”

In loving memory we announce the passing of:

Monica Veronica Finlay

*06th September, 1939

†11th September, 2025

Left to mourn

Children: Jennifer Joseph and family

Erica Toussaint and family

Jerome Toussaint and family

Floyd Finley and family

Candace Toussaint and family

Grandchildren and great grandchildren:

too numerous to mention

Nieces and nephews:

too numerous to mention

Brothers and sisters of the San Nicolas Seventh-Day Adventist church.

Brothers and sisters of the Agape Seventh-day Adventist church.

Good friends:

Valerie and Ronna

Elderly home SABA, Paviljoen afdeling Orquidia, Zuster Thode and the team of nurses.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday September 23rd 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas, followed by the burial at the Central Cemetery at Sabana Basora.