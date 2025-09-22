“Asleep in Jesus, blessed sleep”
In loving memory we announce the passing of:
Monica Veronica Finlay
*06th September, 1939
†11th September, 2025
Left to mourn
Children: Jennifer Joseph and family
Erica Toussaint and family
Jerome Toussaint and family
Floyd Finley and family
Candace Toussaint and family
Grandchildren and great grandchildren:
too numerous to mention
Nieces and nephews:
too numerous to mention
Brothers and sisters of the San Nicolas Seventh-Day Adventist church.
Brothers and sisters of the Agape Seventh-day Adventist church.
Good friends:
Valerie and Ronna
Elderly home SABA, Paviljoen afdeling Orquidia, Zuster Thode and the team of nurses.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday September 23rd 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas, followed by the burial at the Central Cemetery at Sabana Basora.