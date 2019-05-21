E comandante na warda ta manda un patruya na altura di BSL Laundry pa un pelea grandi.
Na nan yegada polis no ta topa cu niun hende y tampoco niun pelea. A geef esaki door na wachtcommandant y central di polis.
Na e oranan di 5 or y 15 di marduga, ainda Latin Passion tabata habri, dunando servicio na mas o menos ocho cliente cu ainda tabata den e establecimento. A bay over na cera e establecimento y duna procesverbaal.
Polis ta bay pa pelea pero ta haya centro nocturno ainda habri
