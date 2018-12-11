Polis rabia ta tira su hefe mata

ANKARA, Turkia (AP) — Un polis a rabia formalmente diamars ya cu su peticion pa overplaatsing a wordo nenga. Consecuentemente el a tira e hefe di polis mata y a herida dos agente mas den un warda di polis den e parti noord di Turkia.
E atake a tuma luga den e ciudad Rize, na e costa di Black Sea, despues di cu e hefe di polis a reuni cu’n polis di trafico y a rechasa su peticion pa wordo transferi, según gobernador di Rize, Kemal Ceber.
Ceber a bisa cu e atacante a laga su arma reglamentario cu e agentenan di siguridad ora cu el a drenta den e oficina di e hefe. Pero na su salida, el a pasa man cu a arma y drenta bek den e oficina di e hefe, pa tira esaki mata, segun e gobernador.
E hefe, Altug Verdi, a muri na hospital, segun Ceber. Dos guardespalda di Verdi y agentenan di e warda di polis a wordo hospitalisa, pero nan condicion ta stabiel.
E atacante a wordo deteni.
