Polis no por forsa turista paga pa algo cu e no kier

A drenta melding via Central pa yuda polis di Noord, mirando cu nan tabata druk cu otro trabaonan y a manda patruya di Strandpolitie na e luga. Nan a papia cu e homber W., doño di un taxi, kende ta conta cu el a busca un pareha den cercania di Gianni’s y a transporta nan pa Caribbean Palm Village. Una bes eynan, el a bin realisa cu un di e stoelnan, segun e, tabata muha. Door di esey el a yama polis, pasobra e hendenan no kier a paga 50 dollar, segun condicionnan di taxi. Papiando cu e turista, yama AM, e ta conta cu e ta dispuesto pa paga un suma, pero e ta haya 50 dollar absurdo pa un stoel muha. Polis ai ntermedia y e turista a paga 25 dollar. E chauffeur di taxi no por a compronde cu polis no por a forsa e turista paga e 50 dollar.