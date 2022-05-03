E pelotero Anthony Lacle ta retira di baseball activo y ta colga su sapatonan di basebal pa asina cuminsa cu su reto nobo den su bida. Pa hopi aña e pelotero Anthony a reprensenta nos dushi isla di Aruba den diferenta seleccion como hungador y tambe como coach. Anthony tin hopi aña ta studia na Merca unda e la combina su estudio y deporte di baseball. Awo Anthony ta finalisando su Master y awor a yega ora pa drenta labor.

Nos por a mira cu riba su pagina social ela bisa lo siguinte : Time to hang’ em up! The past 20 years have been an unreal experience. Baseball give me the opportunity to represent my country wherever I want. Most importantly, it gave me teammates who I now call brothers. To my family, friends, and everyone who has shown me their support throughout my journey I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

