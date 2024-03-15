Diabierna atardi polisnan a haya avalancha di yamada di un pelea grandi tumando luga riba caya di Mandolinstraat unda tabatin tiramento di boter y baranca n’e skina cayente di Pindastraat y Mandolinstraat. Polisnan a presenta rapidamente y a topa cu hopi hende riba caya y mester a papia cu varios persona pa saca afo kico a pasa. Ta mustra cu tabata un problema fo’i merdia cu un hoben a keda herida.
Mientras cu polisnan tabata para a presenta un auto hyundai riba un velocidad halto a yega un homber baha y a sak den otro dilanti tur hende tur na sanger, y a informa cu un rato prome nan a hink’e cu otro hende den Dakota band’i ymca.
Eynan a mobilisa patruyanan pa ymca y na un cas den Olijfistraat a topa cu un otro homber herida y hinca. Testigonan a declara na polis cu e bululu a pasa poco mas panort.
N’e skina cayente di Pindastraat y Mandolinstraat polisnan a warda mas cu 15 minuut pa ambulance, mientras cu e famianan n’e cas a cuminsa lanta cu oficialnan. E situacion a bira tenso te cu polisnan a cuminsa manda e manesahe cu nan NO por warda mas y a haci loke cu no tabata por di a pone e homber den e auto di polis y bay cune cu urgencia pa hospital. Recherchenan tambe a presenta pa haci investigacion hunto cu departamento tecnico y a tuma e hyundai den beslag.
Na Olijfistraat, rapid responder di ambulance a presenta pa asina atende cu e homber herida, y a warda un ambulance presenta debi cu informacion ricibi cu ambulancenan tabata basta ocupa cu otro casonan di posibel hogamento cu a pone cu tur auto tabata druk.
Poco panort di e caya a detene e sospechoso. Ta mustra cu lo ta tata di e mucha homber cu merdia a keda corta den Tarabana a bay regla cuenta cu e dos homber aki y a corta y hincanan bek.
E caso ta bou investigacion di polis.