Passions on the Beach cu “March Happiness”, lo contribui cu Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof

Desde 2013, tur aña dia 20 di maart ta celebra “International Day of Happiness”, pues dia Internacional di Felicidad. Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort tin algun aña ta observa y participa activamente na diferente campaña relaciona cu e dia aki considerando cu Aruba ta e “One Happy Island”.
E aña aki, nos restaurant, Passions on the Beach lo ta e centro di felicidad pa un bon causa: Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof.
Entre 1 di maart y 31 di maart, bo tin e oportunidad pa pidi e menu “March Happiness” cu ta consisti di opcion saludabel y dushi pa desayuno, almuerso y pa cena. Cada biaha cu e menu aki wordo cumpra, parti di e benta lo wordo entrega na Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof.

E meta di Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof ta pa ofrece un cas temporal y guia pa muchanan cu pa diferente motibo, no por keda na nan propio cas. Den mayoria caso e muchanan ta keda na e fundacion te ora cu nan por haya un lugar permanente di biba sea cerca nan propio famia, of un famia cu a adopta nan.
Pa disfruta di nos “March Happiness” menu y asina contribui cu Stichting Kinderhuis Imeldahof ta rekeri pa hasi reservacion na Passions on the Beach na 527-1100, [email protected] of www.OpenTable.com.
Passions on the Beach ta habri tur dia pa desayuno, almuerso y cena entre 7:30 AM y 11:00 PM. Passions on the Beach ta situa dilanti di Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort na Eagle Beach.

