Parlamentario Juan Ady Thijsen (MEP) cu encuentro cu hubentud

Parlamentario mr. Juan “Ady” Thijsen den cuadra di Dia Internacional di Hubentud 2017 lo tin un encuentro cu hubentud na Cede di “Ady” Thijsen na Savaneta Diasabra 12 di Augustus 2017. E actividad lo ta di 7.00 pm pa 10.00 pm. Parlamentario mr. Juan “Ady” Thijsen lo intercambia opinionan cu hobennan riba diferente topico di interes pa hobennan cu mira pa inclui e opinionan aki den decisionnan ehecutivo y legislativo den e siguiente periodo di gobernacion. Parlamentario mr. Juan Ady Thijsen ta na altura cu Dia International pa Hubentud a cuminsa na 1999. “12 August was first designated International Youth Day by the UN General Assembly in 1999, and serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth”. Na 1999 UN a tuma e decision pa pone atencion na e importancia pa e hubentud wordo envolvi den problematicanan di hubentud. E anja aki un biaha mas ta enfatisa e rol di hubentud den tumamento di decision y formulacion di maneho regardando problemanan di hubentud. ” Thematic discussions and information campaigns will take place on 12 August 2017 across the world, to engage both Member States and the general public to understand the needs of young people, to implement policies to help them overcome the challenges they face, and to encourage young people into the decision-making process”. E anja aki UN a escoge como tema “Youth Building Peace” cu ta elabora riba evita conflicto y mantene paz. “Since the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2250 in 2015, there is growing recognition that as agents of change, young people are critical actors in conflict prevention and sustaining peace. International Youth Day 2017 is dedicated to celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace.” Parlamentario mr. Juan “Ady” Thijsen tambe lo elabora riba e tema di evita conflicto y paz den e encuentro na Cede di Ady. Den cuadra di evita conflicto y mantene paz ta importante pa e hoben mes tin paz cu su mes y pa es motibo aki a invita Shamila Thijsen pa elabora riba e tema aki den e encuentro cu hubentud. Moderadora lo ta Karin di Bono. Parlamentario mr. Juan “Ady” Thijsen ta invita hobennan interesa pa bini na e encuentro na su Cede y alavez ta felicita hobennan cu e dia internacional di hubentud.