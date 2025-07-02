“Ik ben de opstanding en het leven. Wie in mij gelooft, zal leven, ook al is Hij gestorven.”
(Johannes 11:25)
Hierbij maken wij bekend dat van ons is heen gegaan onze Lieve:
Franklin Lesly Williams
also known as “Franco or Franconero”
*06 November 1954 – †19 Juni 2025
Left to mourn his loss are:
Mother: †Clemmy Alexandrina Williams
Children: Carolina & Oberto Michel-Williams & Family
Diana Williams & Family
Mother of his children: Juana Maria Sierra – Castro
Grandchildren: Jhairion Williams – Sierra
Alberto Michel
Angel David Martinez- Williams
Juana Esther Sauli – Williams
Brothers: Denis Williams & Family
Gilbert Williams & Family
Remie Williams & Family
Uncles & Aunts: Lorette Elson – Williams & Family
Willem Williams & Family
Paul Williams & Family
Orsine Mac Nack – Williams & Family
Nieces, Nephews & Cousins too many too mention..
The rest of family members & Friends in Aruba – Suriname – Sint Maarten – Holland..
Just like his kids:
Marleny – Janelle – Shaday – Zuhaila – Charline & Wesfalia
He was Related to: Williams – Esajas – Sandvliet – Sierra – Michel – Mac Nack
Our excuses if we forgot to mention any one else during these difficult times
Condolences will be held on Friday July 4th, 2025 from 5pm -7pm at Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in San Nicolas.
Funeral will take place on Saterday July 5th at the Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in San Nicolas, viewing will be held from 1pm to 2:30pm with the service commencing at 3pm.. followed by the internment at Santana Sabana Basora.
After the burial please no condolences at home.