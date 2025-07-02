“Ik ben de opstanding en het leven. Wie in mij gelooft, zal leven, ook al is Hij gestorven.”

(Johannes 11:25)

Hierbij maken wij bekend dat van ons is heen gegaan onze Lieve:

Franklin Lesly Williams

also known as “Franco or Franconero”

*06 November 1954 – †19 Juni 2025

Left to mourn his loss are:

Mother: †Clemmy Alexandrina Williams

Children: Carolina & Oberto Michel-Williams & Family

Diana Williams & Family

Mother of his children: Juana Maria Sierra – Castro

Grandchildren: Jhairion Williams – Sierra

Alberto Michel

Angel David Martinez- Williams

Juana Esther Sauli – Williams

Brothers: Denis Williams & Family

Gilbert Williams & Family

Remie Williams & Family

Uncles & Aunts: Lorette Elson – Williams & Family

Willem Williams & Family

Paul Williams & Family

Orsine Mac Nack – Williams & Family

Nieces, Nephews & Cousins too many too mention..

The rest of family members & Friends in Aruba – Suriname – Sint Maarten – Holland..

Just like his kids:

Marleny – Janelle – Shaday – Zuhaila – Charline & Wesfalia

He was Related to: Williams – Esajas – Sandvliet – Sierra – Michel – Mac Nack

Our excuses if we forgot to mention any one else during these difficult times

Condolences will be held on Friday July 4th, 2025 from 5pm -7pm at Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in San Nicolas.

Funeral will take place on Saterday July 5th at the Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory in San Nicolas, viewing will be held from 1pm to 2:30pm with the service commencing at 3pm.. followed by the internment at Santana Sabana Basora.

After the burial please no condolences at home.