“To live on in the hearts of my loved ones that I leave behind, is to never die.”
On July 7th, Agnes Justina Javois, widow of Anton van den Berg, and better known as Tina, has gone to rest.
She leaves behind:
Her Children: Ricaldo and Ria
Eduardo and Yvonne
Sharina
Wilfred and Natasha
Karina
Bonus Daughter: Petra, Robert and Family
Bonus Son: Terrence and Family
Her Ggrandchildren: Jason
Raoul
Jessica
Kirsty
Matvey
Czarina
Siblings: Sister Cassandra
Brother Carlos
Nieces, nephews, and cousins: Too many to mention.
Tina was related to many Families, including the Javois, Blijden, Gumbs, Devers, Hodge, Legrand(US), Pantophlet, Groenveldt, Myers (Curaçao), and many others.
Special friends: For over 40 years in The Netherlands: Helen Smees (Delft)
Romanda Danker
Altagracia Baley
Rosalia Ellis
Friends who became like family: The Keenagers
The Jolly Swimmers
The Funeral will take place on Monday, Jjuly 14th from 1pm to 4pm.
At Tina’s specific request, we kindly ask that you refrain from wearing black and instead, come dressed in cheerful colors, as a celebration of how she lived her life.