“To live on in the hearts of my loved ones that I leave behind, is to never die.”

On July 7th, Agnes Justina Javois, widow of Anton van den Berg, and better known as Tina, has gone to rest.

She leaves behind:

Her Children: Ricaldo and Ria

Eduardo and Yvonne

Sharina

Wilfred and Natasha

Karina

Bonus Daughter: Petra, Robert and Family

Bonus Son: Terrence and Family

Her Ggrandchildren: Jason

Raoul

Jessica

Kirsty

Matvey

Czarina

Siblings: Sister Cassandra

Brother Carlos

Nieces, nephews, and cousins: Too many to mention.

Tina was related to many Families, including the Javois, Blijden, Gumbs, Devers, Hodge, Legrand(US), Pantophlet, Groenveldt, Myers (Curaçao), and many others.

Special friends: For over 40 years in The Netherlands: Helen Smees (Delft)

Romanda Danker

Altagracia Baley

Rosalia Ellis

Friends who became like family: The Keenagers

The Jolly Swimmers

The Funeral will take place on Monday, Jjuly 14th from 1pm to 4pm.

At Tina’s specific request, we kindly ask that you refrain from wearing black and instead, come dressed in cheerful colors, as a celebration of how she lived her life.