NGO’s cu carta abierta na Minister Lopez Tromp

NGO’s a manda un carta habri pa Minister actual di Infra y medio ambiente Sra Marisol Lopez Tromp.

Na: Minister di Desaroyo Teritorial, Infrastructura y Medio Ambiente

drs. Marisol J. Lopez-Tromp

Su Excelencia,

Pa medio di esaki organisacionnan no gubernamental (ONG) cu tin como meta e proteccion di naturalesa ta sinti nan mes yama pa vocifera nan preocupacion den cuadro di e destruccion y molester cu ta wordo causa door di ‘Off-Road Driving’. Ya caba ley ta haci posibel e regulacion di areanan di naturalesa como tambe e regulacion pa loke ta trata e libertad di maneho di un manehador (beheerder) pa maneha e areanan aki, locual ta wordo haci actualmente dor di FPNA.

Pa locual ta e areanan cu ta resorta bou Natuur & Landschap den cuadro di e Plan di Ordenansa Teritorial (ROP), esakinan ainda falta pa wordo regula sea den e actual ROPv o sea den leynan specifico nacional.

Den cuadro di esaki por considera e proposicion di FPNA tocante Natuur & Landschap. Naturalesa tin su propio posicion y no por vocifera pa su mes. Ta netamente e ONG-nan ta haci esaki posibel dor di expresa nan mes y duna sosten na e proposicion aki. Tin suficiente estudio y rapportnan cu ta mustra e peligernan cu e uso di e ATV/UTV’s nan aki por trece pa medio ambiente, trafico y salud di esnan cu ta maneha e vehiculonan aki y e habitantenan rond.

E crisis di COVID-19 ta mustra bon cla cu ta posibel cu naturalesa por recupera su balornan. E asina yama ‘carrying capacity’ ya a excede su limite caba prome cu e periodo di crisis y awor no por wordo excedi un biaha mas.

E recuperacion di turismo despues di e crisis mester wordo controla na un manera mas eficiente pa por duna naturalesa e chens tambe di recupera. E intencion di esaki ta pa duna nos futuro generacion, bishitante y habitantenan e oportunidad pa por disfruta di Aruba na un manera sostenibel. E empresarionan cu actualmente ta sinti nan mes perhudica den nan expectativa di benta y ganashi, lo tin cu adapta nan producto pa alternativanan sostenibel y aki e ONG-nan y profesionalnan lo ta dispuesto pa asisti. Mester por bin cu manera innovativo, creativo y educativo di traha na unda cu ta inclui tur e ‘stakeholders’.

Aruba pues por wordo mira como un parke natural/ecosistema den su totalidad rondona dor di un parke marino, na unda partinan a wordo sacrifica pa desaroyo economico. Tin suficiente ehempel den nos region y tambe riba nivel internacional di areanan cu a wordo haci rendabel a base di turismo sostenibel.

No ta spera di a informa suficiente tocante nos perspectiva tocante ORD na Aruba.

Atentamente,

Na nomber di ONG nan:

Stimaruba

Stichting Rancho

Turtugaruba

Conserva Area Cristal

Aruba Reef Care Foundation

Climate Action Aruba/Coastliners

