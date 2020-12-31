Na Hulanda: Ta conseha pa test muchanan bao di 12 aña si ta presenta sintoma of keho

Na Hulanda, pa motibo di e variante nobo di Covid19 cu a bini for di UK, Outbreak Management Team ta consehando pa test muchanan bao di 12 aña di edad si presenta algun sintoma of kehonan. Actualmente, muchanan te cu 6 aña di edad principalmente no mester di wordo getest. Muchanan mas bieu riba edad di 12 por haya test, pero conseho urgente ta aplicabel solamente si nan haya un keintura of problema cu hala rosea.

Ultimamente e gabinete lo mester dicidi si lo adopta e recomendacionnan aki di e expertonan. Na momentonan aki tin 11 persona infecta cu e variante nobo di covid19 na Hulanda y awor bastante hende a cuminsa test positivo pa e variante nobo aki, cual ta un variante hopi diferente den e manera di contagio. Exactamente cuanto hende positivo tin di e variante nobo lo mester bin mas claridad siguiente siman riba esaki segun gobierno Hulandes.

FUENTE: Nu.Nl

