Muchanan di Colegio Pastoor Kranwinkel tin watercooler nobo

Muchanan di Colegio Kranwinkel tin un watercooler adicional pa tur e 305 alumnonan por bebe awa. E peticion a yega na e institucion financiero atrabes di e directiva di Colegio Pastoor Kranwinkel pa yuda nan yega na un watercooler adicional pa por sirbi tur studiante.
Aruba Bank no por laga e oportunidad aki pasa pa por haci un contribucion na e bon causa
aki ya cu hidratacion ta sumamente importante durante oranan cu e alumnonan ta na scol.
Maestronan y alumnonan a keda masha contento cu e bunita gesto.