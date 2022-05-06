Diamars dia 26 di april den Grand Ballroom di Marriott Hotel a tuma luga e Ceremonia di Condecoracion Real na unda cu Gobernador, Su Excelencia Alfonso Boekhoudt a condecora 24 ciudadano di Aruba den diferente sector cu a contribui boluntariamente na Pais Aruba. Tur aña na ocasion di celebracion di Aña di Rey, Kabinet Gouverneur y Comision Condecoracion Real Aruba ta organisa e evento na unda ciudadanonan cu a destaca den comunidad ta bin na remarke pa ricibi un Condecoracion Real.
E Condecoradonan di e aña aki ta:
𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲-𝗡𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂:
- de heer Israel A. Posner
𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲-𝗡𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂
𝗯𝗶𝗷 𝗯𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:
- de heer Adolf (Dufi) Kock
𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲-𝗡𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂:
- mevrouw Yolanda M. Croes
- mevrouw Maya F. Daryanani-Tharani
- mevrouw Rose Marie T. Provence
- de heer Francisco J. Vrolijk
- de heer Randolf M. Vrolijk
𝗟𝗶𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲-𝗡𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂:
- de heer Winston F. Ashby
- de heer David A. de la Fuente
- mevrouw Wilhelmina E. de la Fuente – van ’t Hoff
- mevrouw Cordilia G. Fun-Jagershoek
- de heer Humphrey H. Hosé
- de heer Seever P.B. Krozendijk
- de heer Naise A. Lee
- de heer Hendrik F. Leo
- de heer Sigfried R. Lumenier
- de heer Valentino W. Peterson
- de heer Frank H.C. Richardson
- mevrouw Lila C. Richardson
- mevrouw Teresita E. Ridderstaat – Angela
- de heer Clifford E. Rosa
- de heer Francis E. Saladin
- mevrouw Trina V. Schel – de Jesus
- de heer Sixto M.J. Vrolijk
Minister Endy Croes ta felicita e Condecoradonan cu a ricibi nan Condecoracion y ta gradici nan pa e trabou incansabel y importante cu nan ta haci di curason pa nos comunidad. Danki pa boso trabou, tempo y amor di traha boluntariamente pa nos pais. Nos ta sumamente orguyoso di boso. Alabes ta gradici e Comision Condecoracion Real Aruba pa nan trabou.