BRUSSEL, Belgica – Militarnan a tira un homber sospechoso mata banda di 8’or y 20 di diabierna anochi na Brussel. Segun polis Belga, el a ataca soldanan cu un cuchiu. Dos di nan lo a keda levemente herida. E homber a fayece debi na e heridanan ricibi. Segun e corant Dernière Heure e homber no ta conoci pa comete actonan terorista. Riba e Boulevard Emile Jacquemain, unda cu e incidente a sosode, tin bastante polis presente.
Fuente: www.anp.nl
Militarnan a tira sospechoso mata na Brussel
