Miembronan di Parlamento a ricibi muchanan di Funny Bunny Camp

Diahuebs Parlamento tabatin un bishita hopi importante y pa ricibi e bishitntenan aki Vice Presidente di Parlamento, Alan Howell hunto cu representantenan di fraccionnan di MEP y RED tabata presente.

Ta asina cu e muchanan participando den “Funny Bunny Camp from Xander Bogaerts Dare to Dream Foundation” a bishita Parlamento pa conoce di cerca con e organo di mas halto di nos pais ta funciona. “Tabata un placer pa hunto cu mi coleganan parlamentario ricibi e muchanan di e camp cu a hala hopi atencion pa loke tan an disciplina y respet”, Alan Howell a duna di conoce.

A sinta cu nan den sala di Parlamento y a splicanan e trabou di parlamentarionan di nos pais y e impportancia pa nan haci un bon trabou na bienestar di Aruba.

E muchanan presente a mustra hopi interes pa cu esaki y esey ta algo cu ta hopi positivo mirando cu dia di mañan ta nan lo ta sinta den e sala ta eherciendo e trabou importante aki.

Despues di e bishita parlamentario Howell, kende semper a mustra di tin hopi atencion pa bienestar di nos muchanan a bisa cu un smile riba cara “Kids always bring good vibes and love”.

