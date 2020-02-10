Mens Erger Je Niet LIVE, style di VALENTINE J’OUVERT den Centro di Bario Brazil

Centro di Bario Brazil ta organisa dia 14 februari su Mens Erger Je Niet LIVE, VALENTINE Y J’OUVERT STYLE. E promer wega ta cuminsa 9:00pm cu e gruponan: VROOM TOYOTA na geel, DYNAMITE na berde , JOLLY JOKERS na cora Y EAGLE GIANTS preto. Di dos wega ta 10:30pm: JUN JUN RACING na geel, AMBIENTE TA NOS CREW na berde, GAÑA SA na cora y METE LA PATA na preto. Ganador di prome y di dos wega ta gana un basket hopi grandi pa carnaval. Un hende so!! no por carga e basket aki. (bin cu forklift)
NO TA COS… NOO !!!. Gruponan ta bin cu nan paña di drumi, Boxer manga largo, Piyama, Yapon Etc, cla pa bay J’ouvert (pronuncia “Jou-vay”) despues di wega. Entrada: Un Smile.
Pa mas informacion por whatsapp Eddie Dandlau na cell 5662208.