Master Yoshmar Wever y Zahyon Klaber trainer y coach di Taekwondo Team Aruba a scoge e miho

atletanan cu a participa den e 3 campeonatonan nacional organisa pa Brazil Taekwondo Stichting

pa representa Aruba den e di 30 Best of the Best 2025 cu lo tuma luga den Centro di Bario Brazil.

Best of the Best ta conta cu participacion di 8 Pais Internacional y e atletanan selecta lo bringa

contra di e Paisnan Internacional. E siman aki tur scol di Taekwondo cu a participa den campeonatonan

nacional lo haña e lista di nan atletanan pa nan por preparanan pa enfrenta e Paisnan Internacional.

Best of the Best ta conta cu refereenan Olimpico y nos refereenan di Internacional di Aruba.

Best of the Best 2025 ta bay duna Honor na Grand Master Henk Meijer Campeon Mundial na aña 1985.

Grand Master Henk Meijer tabata presente na e prome Best of the Best organisa pa Brazil Taekwondo Stichting na aña 1995 y awo ta cla pa celebra 30 aña di Best of the Best.