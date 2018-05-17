Mascota di Copa Mundial Rusia 2018 ta na Aruba

Den menos di un luna, Copa Mundial di Futbol ta bay cuminsa. Manera tur torneo di Copa Mundial, Copa Mundial Rusia 2018 tambe tin su mascota, Zabivaka.
Pero, Rusia ta mucho friu, p’esey nos di EZ Party Solutions Aruba a manda busca Zabivaka bin pasa e temporada di Mundial 2018 aki na Aruba.
Pa booking por yama 742-7000, EZ Party Solutions Aruba, yama lihe paso su agenda ta yenando lihe.
Zabivaka. ta encantador, sigur di dje mes y sociabel. Semper el a soña pa ta un strea di futbol. Su pasatempo faborito ta futbol y semper e ta hunga cu un sentimento deportivo, balorando su compañeronan y respetando su contrincantenan. E sa bon kico e ta haci. Tur hende ta gosa di su compania, esun mas dibertido y ta pone otronan hari.
E ta gusta bisti brilnan deportivo ora cu e ta den accion, ya cu e ta pensa cu esey ta mehora su habilidad den campo y tambe, e ta gusta pose.
