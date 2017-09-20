Lo bay tin wega pa tur edad dia 1 di October na YMCA

E aña aki YMCA Aruba ta organisa nan di dos Free Family Fun Day, cual ta un actividad cu aña pasa a bin cun’e pa prome biaha. A organisa e prome Family Fun Day na YMCA Dakota y e biaha aki nan a dicidi cu lo tene e actividad na YMCA San Nicolas dia 1 di October proximo.

Youth Worker di YMCA Aruba, Sherwin Wester a splica cu e actividad lo ta pa tur edad, esta di muchanan chikito te adulto. YMCA Aruba ta organisa e actividad aki unda cu famia ta bini hunto y por participa den e weganan cu tin. E diadomingo aki lo tin e Youth Workers conhunto cu boluntarionan, kendenan lo ta esunnan encarga pa guia e weganan. Lo bay tin diferente wega, entre otro fox tails, building and builders. Esakinan ta weganan cu hende normalmente no a tende di nan, pero lo ta un momento hopi divertido.

E boluntarionan a ricibi training for di studiante di Moveshon y Salud John Leo, kende a train y duna splicacion di e weganan na e Youth Workers y boluntarionan pa asina nan por guia e weganan.

E orario di e Family Fun Day lo ta 10:00 AM te cu 4:00 PM. E entrada lo ta gratis pa tur hende, unda tur hende por bin pasa un dia dushi cu nan famia. YMCA Aruba ta invita comunidad di Aruba pa yega diadomingo dia 1 di October YMCA San Nicolas, pasobra e dia lo ta uno divertido. Lo bay tin weganan special pa muchanan y tambe pa hendenan grandi. “Nos tin weganan pa diferente edad. E ta pa tur hende”, Sherwin Wester a bisa. YMCA Aruba a organisa e dia aki pa asina famia por bini hunto pa asina enfoca ariba e salud y bienestar di nos mucha y hobennan.