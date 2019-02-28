Linda Orman: Ningun instancia ta haciendo algo pa taxi pirata

Sra Linda Orman a duna di conoce cu nan lo sigui duna denuncia na autoridad, e hendenan aki cu ta haci taxi ilegal tin asina tanto durf cu te hasta riba facebook di pagenan cu ta bende cos nan ta haci propaganda siendo cu tin un boet pa esaki. Tin un sancion cu den e landsverordering di transporte cu si un persona haci transporte sin e permiso di e Minister e ta haya 5000 florin na boet. A puntra Sra Linda Orman kende mester dune, y eynan e problema ta sinta, kende ta esun cu mester dune ta Polis, unda DTP no tin e autoridad pa parti boet.
Sra Linda a bisa cu nan a sinta cu e Ministernan, y esaki mester deal cu minister di husticia. Constant nan ta haya mail for di nos taxista. Nos a yega di entrega lista di number di pirateria nos ta informanan y minister y autoridad ta na altura. Den transporte tin mucho vriendjes politiek y si bo kier algo bo tin cu educa bo mes y manera pa bo haye.