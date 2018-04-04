Les di pinta potret ta cuminsa dia 6 di april na Cosecha

Cosecha ta ofrece les di pinta potret cu potlood. Semper bo tabata tin un potret di bo mes of di un ser keri cu bo kier a pinta riba papel? Esaki ta e oportunidad pa siña e tecnica y crea un bunita pintura.
Diabierna dia 06 di April ta cuminsa e les Pinta potret cu potlood di e artista Lorraine Evans. Siña midi y siña mas tecnica pa por pinta un potret. E workshop aki ta consisti di tres les y e fechanan di e lesnan ta 06, 13 y 20 di April. E lesnan ta di 05.00 pm – 07.00 pm.
E edad pa participa ta di 14 anja bai ariba. E prijs ta 125,00 florin incluyendo material y refreshment.
Inscripcion ta necesario y esaki ta tuma luga na Cosecha San Nicolas of na Cosecha Oranjestad. Pa mas informacion por tuma contacto cu Cosecha San Nicolas na telefoon 5878708 of Cosecha Oranjestad na telefoon 5878709. Tambe por manda un email na [email protected]
Pa mas informacion pa cu Cosecha, por bishita e Facebook page di Cosecha: www.facebook.com/Aruba-Cosecha.