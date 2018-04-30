Kvk ta presenta e di dos parti di expo di muchanan di Stichting MIRA

Diabierna 20 april ultimo den compania di amigo y familiares, e segundo parti di e hoben artistanan di Stichting Mira a wordo inaugura. Esaki a tuma luga na piso abou di Camara di Comercio y Industria di Aruba (KvK) como parti di e di 5 edicion di exposicion di arte. E creatividad di e hobennan ta admirabel y hopi a keda asobra cu e nivel di tecnica cu nan ta domina.

E anochi tabata uno hopi ameno caminda tur esnan presente a disfruta di obranan. Acompaña pa diferente aperitivos y bebida a intercambia pensamento tras e creatividad di tur e studiantenan. E studiantenan tabata hopi entusiasma pa splica mas di nan obranan y e tecnica cu nan ta aplica. Obranan cu ta wordo exponi ta di Thomas Brown, Daenah Beke, Ariel Cunha, Atheena Diaz, Daniela van Esch, Azia Ferrara, Sophy Figaroa, Kira Jeffree, Kanzis Keith, Isabel Lew Yen Tai, Isabella Manrique, Dwayne Matos, Yolaisha Ridderstap, Sofia Rivas, Camilla Samuels, Aleeza Semeleer, Rylan Semeleer, Tyron Thielman, Patricia van Trikt, y Athena Varde.

Stichting Mira, bou guia di sra. Jean Vieira ta brinda e oportunidad pa grandi y chikito por expresa nan mes por medio di pintura. Sra. Vieira ta un docente di arte di profesion ya pa hopi aña y tin hopi experiencia den e area di arte creativo y terapeutico pa tur edad.

Stichting Mira ta situa na Caya Danza 36. Por tuma contacto via 587-0066 of 593-1411. Tambe por manda email na [email protected] of por bishita su website www.stichtingmira.org. KvK kier informa cu e obranan lo keda exponi na KvK pa e siguiente 6 lunanan y cu e obranan no ta benta. KvK kier extende un invitacion pa Aruba henter pa bishita KvK pa admira e obranan y haci un donacion na e fundacion. Si bo persona ta desea na contruibi na arte y educacion artistico via Stichting Mira por haci donacion na RBC 7700000043059497.

