Jamall Chiragally a sali Best Coach den Best of the Best Taekwondo Cup 2019

Jamall Chiragally di Surinam a sali Best Coach den Best of the Best Taekwondo Cup 2019. Na luna di September tambe Jamall Chiragally a sali Best Coach den e Best of the Best Test Event. Un di e reglanan internacional ta cu un coach mester ta bisti cu su flus pa coach e peleanan di semi final y final. Best of the Best ta solamente peleanan final, pasobra e miho atletanan di Aruba ta enfrenta paisnan internacional y ta pesey ta pone hopi enfasis ariba e dress code. Social media ta haci un impacto masha grandi den e mundo di awendia y nos no por keda atras. Jamall Chiragally for di Surinam kisas ta un nomber desconoci pa hopi, pero manteniendo bo mes na reglanan internacional ta masha importante pa cualkier evento deportivo. Na Aruba ainda tin algun coach cu no kier crece den nan deporte y ta ignora e reglanan internacional y no kier bisti flus pa para coach, mustrando nan slordigheid. Nos kier sigui crece den Taekwondo y mustra Mundo henter cu Aruba ta cumpli cu e normanan internacional, pasobra ta masha hopi hende ta sigui social media y ta wak bo evento pa despues nan comenta. Jamall Chiragally di Surinam ta un hoben activo den Taekwondo y a haci un impacto grandi den e mundo di Taekwondo internacional y a pone cu awe nos ta haña hopi reaccion di Best of the Best 2019. Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta felicita Jamall Chiragally di Surinam cu su premio di Best Coach.

