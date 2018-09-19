Informacion di vivienda pa futuro studiantenan di Brabant y Limburg

Den Haag – E studiante cu ta pensa di bay studia na Hulanda na e siguiente ciudadnan Tilburg, Breda, Den Bosch, Eindhoven, Maastricht, Sittard y Heerlen, mester tene na cuenta cu mester inscribi pa camber na tempo. Sra Swinda Venhorst-Thijsen, mentor di Arubahuis pa e cuidadnan aki, ta informa ariba e asunto di buscamento di vivienda.

‘Akinan mi ta duna e websitenan cu ta importante pa inscribi pa vivienda. Tin cu ta gratis y tin algun cu bo mester aplica y paga un suma chikito. Si bo ta duda riba cua opleiding bo ta bai sigui of na cua ciudad bo kier bai studia, inscribi toch na mas website. Despues bo ta haci bo escohen-cia. Tambe studiantenan cu no ta bin Hulanda otro aña por inscribi ya caba paso bo ta acumula mas tempo (inschrijftijd) cu ta dunabo mas posibilidad y siguridad pa haya vivienda pa ora bo yega. Bo mester mire como un bon inversion den bo futuro como studiante.’

Un opcion pa haya un camber tambe por ta via Hogeschool of Universiteit. Ora bo scoge un

opleiding y un school bo mester check riba e website di e school si tin posibilidad pa haya un

camber. Hopi biaha e cambernan aki eigenlijk pa studiantenan cu no tin nacionalidad Hulandes pero laga e school sa cu bo tin interes. E ora nan por ponebo riba un wachtlijst. Si bin un camber liber e ora bo por wordo aserca cu un oferta. E cambernan aki ta pa shortstay: pa un aña of mita aña. Mas tanto nan ta muebla. En general bo por yena un postcode fictivo riba e inschrijfformulier paso Aruba no conoce e sistema ey. Yena por ehempel 1111 AA. (Dus 4 cifra cu 2 mayusculo) Lesa e instruccion riba e websitenan hopi bon!’

Pa cualquier pregunta bo por acerca e mentor di Arubahuis, sra. Swinda Venhorst-Thijsen, na [email protected] y via Whatsapp 0031653 51 89 58

Esakinan ta e websitenan pa busca vivienda:

TILBURG www.klikvoorkamers.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend) www.sshxl.nl of www.talentsquaretilburg.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend) Check e site aki pa un bista riba e campus

www.kamerbemiddelingtilburg.nl

BREDA www.klikvoorkamers.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend) www.easystreetstudent.com Check e site aki pa un bista riba e campus. Inschrijving ook via Klikvoorkamers. (Inschrijftijd bepalend)

DEN BOSCH www.woonservicedenbosch.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend)

EINDHOVEN www.vestide.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend) www.eindhoven2stay.com

MAASTRICHT www.maastrichthousing.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend)

(tambe pa studia na Sittard y Heerlen y biba na Maastricht)

SITTARD www.woonpunt.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend)

HEERLEN www.wsdevoorzorg.nl (inschrijftijd bepalend)

www.grandstudenthall.com (ook voor studiesteden Maastricht en Sittard).

