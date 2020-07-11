Homber burachi a resisti cu polis ora a purba na wante pa no subi caminda cu pickup

Diasabra atardi dilanti 88 food mart na Macuarima personanan a mira un homber basta bebi den e pickup, polis a yega basta lihe y topa cu e pickup y e homber aden. A atende cu e homber informe cu e no por bay subi caminda den e estado cu e ta y por causa un desgracia. E homber a cuminsa na resisit cu polis, y a polis a papia bon duro cune. E homber a haya un chens di subi tur e bentananan. Un di e polisnan a haye ta wanta e glas pa e no sere full y asina no por yega na e homber, pero despues el a opta pa habri porta y entrega su mes y sigui resisti grita, pero polisnan a logra domine y a detene bay warda cune pa e sosega curpa un rato.