Guardacosta ta bay controla piscamento a base di landsbesluit y natuurbeschermingsverordening

Na aña 2017 gobierno di Aruba a publica e landsbesluit pa proteccion di flora y fauna. Den e ley aki tin diferente especie proteha di mata y bestia cual ta ser menasa ku nan sobrevivensia. E ley aki ta proteha tambe diferente pisca y sortonan di pisca den e awanan teritorial di Aruba. Piscamento of captura di e piscanan aki ta prohibi y personanan lo hanja un boet. Importashon of exsportashon di e piscanan protehi tambe ta prohibi y ta resulta den un boet. For di e fecha di publikashon di e landbesluit Guardacosta tawata flexibel y no a actua severo. E periodo di transishon aki tawata un periodo pa e piscadonan por a tuma bon nota di e ley.

Den anja 2020 Guardacosta ta bai controla severo abase di e ley y landsbesluit dunando boet na esunnan ku no mantene nan mes na regla. Riba e lista tin entre otro: diferente tipo di turtuga, diferente tipo di tribon, carco, kreeft etc. E natuurbeschermingsverordening y e lista den e landbesluit cu e fauna cu ta ser protehi por ser buska riba e website di gobierno di Aruba. Riba e facebook di Guardacosta por enkontra e link pa bai e dokumentonan aki.

