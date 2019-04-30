Gana premio pa regala MAMA cu Ling & Sons

Ling & Sons , e supermercado mas grandi na Aruba a lanza su Campaña di dia di mama awe Diamars 30 di April 2019 na unda tur cliente ta participa pa gana premio na balor di 3000 florin na articulonan nobo di cushina cu ta inclui:

• 5 burner double oven gas stove

• 14 CF Refrigerator

• 20 cup rice cooker

• 12 cup coffee maker

• empanada maker

• Microwave

• Stainless steel pot set

• Multifunctional blender

Con pa participa?

Pa participa ta facil. Simplemente shop na Ling & Sons I bo ta ricibi ticket geel cu cada compra di 50.00 florin.

Cliente cu ta VIP member ta ricibi dobbel ticket. Mester jena bo informacion y deposita esaki den e tombola.

Bo no ta un VIP member ainda? Facil, pasa na e customer service desk di Ling & Sons I registra gratis pa un carchi VIP I asina bo tambe por disfruta di dobbel tickets pa e campaña di OHH MAMA.

Mirando e tremendo premionan cu Ling & Sons tin pa regala, e supermercado lo tin su sorteo fin di luna, 31 di mei 2019 5’or di atardi. Di e manera aki un I tur tin 1 luna largo pa shop I asina participa pa gana e tremendo premio aki!

Pa mas informacion bishita www.lingandsons.com of follow Ling & Sons riba facebook/instagram.

OHHH MAMA! WIN BIG FOR MOM WITH LING & SONS!

Ling & Sons, the #1 supermarket in Aruba is giving away a total package of new kitchen appliances worth 3000,- florins.

The prize includes:

• 5 burner double oven gas stove

• 14 CF Refrigerator

• 20 cup rice cooker

• 12 cup coffee maker

• empanada maker

• Microwave

• Stainless steel pot set

• Multifunctional blender

To participate is very simple! Shop and receive a yellow raffle ticket with every 50.00 florin purchase in store. Write your contact information on the raffle ticket and drop if in our store raffle box.

Vip members receive double tickets with every 50.00 florin purchase.

Not a VIP member? Sign up for free at our customer service desk.

The ohh mama raffle takes place May 31st at 5pm at Ling & Sons.

